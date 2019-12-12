Joan Tuokko

July 3, 1925 - December 5, 2019

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Mum, Gramma, Great-Gramma, Sister, Aunt and Friend Joan Tuokko.

Mum left this life peacefully on December 5, 2019 to join her husband Roy and their son Butch.

The family would like to say thank you to Parkside and Bastion Place for all their care and kindness shown towards Mum and Dr. Benjamin Robinson for his exceptional care.

See ya later Mum, you are home now.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 12, 2019
