Joan passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House on March 8, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was well looked after by the staff at both the Royal Inland Hospital and at hospice. Over the last years of her life, she was pleased with the expertise and care given to her by the cardiac and kidney units. Joan was especially appreciative of her care over many years by Dr. Farrell.
During her early life, Joan lived on a farm near Blackpool, England and was the oldest of four sisters. As a young woman, she was educated to become a nurse, a midwife and a public health specialist. Looking for better job opportunities, Joan and her husband Brian Wilson, moved to Kamloops. She was hired as a nurse at the hospital and then went to work in public health, where she became head of the unit.
Joan loved her life in Kamloops, especially the years on their small ranch where she rode and raised horses, hiked with her dogs and gardened. She was always an active volunteer and gave back to the community in many meaningful ways, as witnessed by the awards she received. In later years, she enjoyed her aquafit classes at the YMCA. Joan was a very capable, intelligent and determined person and even at the age of 90, she ran a monthly blood pressure clinic and wrote a wellness column for her community paper at RiverBend.
Joan considered herself fortunate to have lived a very full and happy life. She was loved dearly by those who were close to her and her wit, laughter, sense of humour and cheeky comments will be missed. This woman was an incredible person!
Donations in her name can be made to the Y Emergency Women's Shelter.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020