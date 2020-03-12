Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Boardman) Wilson. View Sign Obituary

Joan passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House on March 8, 2020, at the age of 90.



She was well looked after by the staff at both the Royal Inland Hospital and at hospice. Over the last years of her life, she was pleased with the expertise and care given to her by the cardiac and kidney units. Joan was especially appreciative of her care over many years by Dr. Farrell.



During her early life, Joan lived on a farm near Blackpool, England and was the oldest of four sisters. As a young woman, she was educated to become a nurse, a midwife and a public health specialist. Looking for better job opportunities, Joan and her husband Brian Wilson, moved to Kamloops. She was hired as a nurse at the hospital and then went to work in public health, where she became head of the unit.



Joan loved her life in Kamloops, especially the years on their small ranch where she rode and raised horses, hiked with her dogs and gardened. She was always an active volunteer and gave back to the community in many meaningful ways, as witnessed by the awards she received. In later years, she enjoyed her aquafit classes at the YMCA. Joan was a very capable, intelligent and determined person and even at the age of 90, she ran a monthly blood pressure clinic and wrote a wellness column for her community paper at RiverBend.



Joan considered herself fortunate to have lived a very full and happy life. She was loved dearly by those who were close to her and her wit, laughter, sense of humour and cheeky comments will be missed. This woman was an incredible person!



Donations in her name can be made to the Y Emergency Women's Shelter.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the

family at Joan passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House on March 8, 2020, at the age of 90.She was well looked after by the staff at both the Royal Inland Hospital and at hospice. Over the last years of her life, she was pleased with the expertise and care given to her by the cardiac and kidney units. Joan was especially appreciative of her care over many years by Dr. Farrell.During her early life, Joan lived on a farm near Blackpool, England and was the oldest of four sisters. As a young woman, she was educated to become a nurse, a midwife and a public health specialist. Looking for better job opportunities, Joan and her husband Brian Wilson, moved to Kamloops. She was hired as a nurse at the hospital and then went to work in public health, where she became head of the unit.Joan loved her life in Kamloops, especially the years on their small ranch where she rode and raised horses, hiked with her dogs and gardened. She was always an active volunteer and gave back to the community in many meaningful ways, as witnessed by the awards she received. In later years, she enjoyed her aquafit classes at the YMCA. Joan was a very capable, intelligent and determined person and even at the age of 90, she ran a monthly blood pressure clinic and wrote a wellness column for her community paper at RiverBend.Joan considered herself fortunate to have lived a very full and happy life. She was loved dearly by those who were close to her and her wit, laughter, sense of humour and cheeky comments will be missed. This woman was an incredible person!Donations in her name can be made to the Y Emergency Women's Shelter.A private memorial will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent to thefamily at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close