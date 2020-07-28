1/1
Joan Yvonne Rose (Dyson) Ball
1933 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Ball announce her passing on June 16, 2020 at the age of 87 in the city of Kamloops, BC.

Joan is survived by her two children: Diane (Tommy) and Gary (Tina); five granddaughters Rosalyn (Dave), Fallon (Joseph), Karen (William), Alexandra (Christopher) and Michelle; five great-grandchildren Simon, Jonas, Mary, Nicholas and Eleanor; sisters Reine and Ruth; and brother Clive. As well as numerous other family and friends.

Joan was predeceased by her loving husband Alfred; sister Penny; brothers Bob, Don, and Meredith; her parents Spencer and Mary and son-in-law Tommy.

Joan was born in East Kelowna during the depression. At the age of 18 she enlisted in the Canadian Air Force where she served until 1954. While she was in her twenties and thirties, she had the opportunity to live in England as well as several cities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, before finally making Kamloops her permanent home in 1971. Joan loved to help her late husband in the garden and was always happy to have company over. She loved to travel with her sister and got great enjoyment out of her friends, family, and dog JD.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be postponed until further notice.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.

Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
