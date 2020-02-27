Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Carolee Learmonth. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

Joanne Carolee Learmonth, 83, of Kamloops, BC, passed away February 14, 2020, with her children by her side. Joanne was born in Robsart, Saskatchewan with her twin Anita, on April 7, 1936. She was born to Emil and Thea Anderson and predeceased by her siblings Vernon, Ruth, Marilyn, Joyce, Willard, Ray, and Anita, as well as her husband of 29 years Dale D. Learmonth.



Mom will be greatly missed and held in their hearts by her son Shawn, daughter Leslie (David), granddaughter Adrienne and grandson Devon, as well as siblings Norval (Eleanor, and Gordon (Sharon), and so many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Mom was raised in Bjorkdale, Saskatchewan and went to high school in Porcupine Plain. She completed her nursing from Saskatoon City Hospital in 1957. She went on to nurse in Calgary, marrying Dad in 1962. They moved to Abbotsford in 1965 where Shawn and Leslie were born. Not long after they moved to Kamloops where her home as been ever since. Mom made her way into the community through volunteering for the school, canvassing for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, assisting many bonspiels in town among other organizations. She refreshed her nursing degree and went back to work for Royal Inland and finally finished her career working at Overlander Residential Care where she worked with many great people who continue to be in a book club to this day.



Mom carried on with strength and determination after Dad died in 1991. They had a wonderful, full life, especially providing an amazing place for the families to gather at the cabin at North Barriere Lake. Memories there will last a lifetime and beyond.



Mom was inspirational in her ability to do many activities. She played softball and curled for many years, enjoying the camaraderie and skits. She moved onto golfing for the warmer months and loved all the friends and good times. Mom loved to work with her hands. Through the years, she made clay figures, macrame, paper tolling, sewing of all sorts, knitting, gardening, card playing and the list goes on. One highlight was getting her drummel set and compressor gun at 80 to help with her bird house building.



Above all, Mom enjoyed long lasting friendships: travels abroad and glasses of wine at home. We will forever remember her as 'loving us more' and can aspire to have her strength, positivity, and generosity.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation or Trinity Hospice at Overlander. Thank you to these two places for all the wonderful care you gave our Mom.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at The Dunes. Bringing a small written story of a memory of Mom would be very special. Thank you.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral &

Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family

Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

