On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Joanne passed away at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter Gwen Townie, her sister and brother-in-law Gwen and Wayne English, her nephews and nieces Sean and Erin English, Erin and Marcel Legros, Joshua English, Quentin English, Harrison English and Jack Westwood. She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Lorna Williams and her aunt Cleo Williams.
Born in Calgary in 1952, Joanne had a caring heart, always looking out for those she could help, she loved animals, especially cats because a house wasn't a home without one. She was a lifelong learner with many and diverse interests from reading books and newspapers to searching out unique items at thrift stores and garage sales. She also loved volunteering throughout her life, most recently with the Afternoon Auxiliary to Royal Inland Hospital at the Thrift Seller, it was one of the highlights of her week.
There are so many people we would like to thank from the staff and nurses on 7-North and especially the CCU, to Dr. Pun, Dr. Steyn and the cardiology team on 7-North, we cannot thank you enough for your care and compassion. We also want to thank her family doctors De Kock and Van Heerden and staff. Then there is our church family Pastoral team at Full Gospel Tabernacle and Pastor Al Robins thank you for your support and care. We also want to thank Drake Smith, for his compassion and help.
Due to the current restrictions there will be private family service with tentative plans for a tea to celebrate Joanne's life in the future.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.