Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Katherine Parkinson. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

January 28, 1939 - July 1, 2019



It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Survived by her children Katherine (Robert) Allaire, Tammy (Greg) Gillies, grandchildren Brock (Tammy) Allaire, Thomas and Tiffany Meier, Teresa, Tony, Tara, and Daniel Gillies. She also leaves to remember her several nieces, nephews and cousins some of whom were very close to her. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Keith Parkinson, son Robert Allan Parkinson, daughter Deborah Lee Parkinson, parents Kate and Ivor Bensonand and brother Larry Benson.



Joanne was born in Trail, BC and raised in Enderby where she spent much of her childhood, later residing in Kamloops. Joanne had four beautiful children whom gave her a great sense of fulfillment in her life as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren to which she adored greatly. Joanne also enjoyed her time as a volunteer for Overlander Crafts. This remarkable lady will always and forever be remembered for being a very loving individual who filled our lives with love, laughter, joy and pride.

She was the kind of person who brought sunshine and happiness into the lives of all who knew her. A special star shines in the heavens, to remind us of our very dear Joanne.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com January 28, 1939 - July 1, 2019It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.Survived by her children Katherine (Robert) Allaire, Tammy (Greg) Gillies, grandchildren Brock (Tammy) Allaire, Thomas and Tiffany Meier, Teresa, Tony, Tara, and Daniel Gillies. She also leaves to remember her several nieces, nephews and cousins some of whom were very close to her. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Keith Parkinson, son Robert Allan Parkinson, daughter Deborah Lee Parkinson, parents Kate and Ivor Bensonand and brother Larry Benson.Joanne was born in Trail, BC and raised in Enderby where she spent much of her childhood, later residing in Kamloops. Joanne had four beautiful children whom gave her a great sense of fulfillment in her life as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren to which she adored greatly. Joanne also enjoyed her time as a volunteer for Overlander Crafts. This remarkable lady will always and forever be remembered for being a very loving individual who filled our lives with love, laughter, joy and pride.She was the kind of person who brought sunshine and happiness into the lives of all who knew her. A special star shines in the heavens, to remind us of our very dear Joanne.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close