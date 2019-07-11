January 28, 1939 - July 1, 2019
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survived by her children Katherine (Robert) Allaire, Tammy (Greg) Gillies, grandchildren Brock (Tammy) Allaire, Thomas and Tiffany Meier, Teresa, Tony, Tara, and Daniel Gillies. She also leaves to remember her several nieces, nephews and cousins some of whom were very close to her. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Keith Parkinson, son Robert Allan Parkinson, daughter Deborah Lee Parkinson, parents Kate and Ivor Bensonand and brother Larry Benson.
Joanne was born in Trail, BC and raised in Enderby where she spent much of her childhood, later residing in Kamloops. Joanne had four beautiful children whom gave her a great sense of fulfillment in her life as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren to which she adored greatly. Joanne also enjoyed her time as a volunteer for Overlander Crafts. This remarkable lady will always and forever be remembered for being a very loving individual who filled our lives with love, laughter, joy and pride.
She was the kind of person who brought sunshine and happiness into the lives of all who knew her. A special star shines in the heavens, to remind us of our very dear Joanne.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019