Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Joanne Thompson on July 12, 2019 at the age of 71 years old.



Joanne was predeceased by her parents Stuart and Joan Thompson (Clarke). She leaves behind her sister Beverly Thompson, brother Ken Thompson, many cousins including her favourite Anna Roberts and her three Bengal cats Soda, Secret and Poke whom she loved to the moon and back.



Joanne was born in Yorkton, SK and grew up in Regina, Calgary and Edmonton. She loved sports and was involved in competitive swimming and basketball. Joanne obtained her accounting degree and was an accountant with the Alberta Government for many years. When she retired she moved to Kamloops to be with her parents and sister. She was involved with Crime Stoppers where she made many friends. It was a real joy for Joanne to be able to help the community in selling tickets for the Crime Stoppers car raffle.



Joanne had difficulties in her life with many mountains to climb but climb them she did. With the many people that helped her and cheered her on she began to have happiness in her life. She started to travel and visited Peru, South America and before she died visited Kentucky and the derby horses.



A special thank you to all of Joanne's friends that meant so much to her and a very special thank you to Dr. Buller, Dr Ritenburg and a big hug to Anne Stolk who meant so much to Joanne.



Fly high my sister and know that you were loved by your family and will always be remembered and loved.



Joanne requested no service but in remembrance to Joanne remember Crime Stoppers and Mental Health Awareness.



Condolences may be expressed at

Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 6, 2019

