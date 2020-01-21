Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Stanley Fluney. View Sign Obituary

May 15,1945 – January 16, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Fluney at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House in Kamloops after a two year battle with cancer.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Gloria, two daughters, two grandsons and their families, siblings, nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.



Joe spent his youth on the family farm in Dewberry, AB and as a young man moved to Kamloops where he worked as an automotive mechanic. He started his maintenance business at Shuswap Lake, becoming a friend to all he worked for. Joe and Gloria spent 28 happy years at the lake and became part of the Eagle Bay community. Joe was a member of the Eagle Bay Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years and was an avid fisherman, hunter and sportsman.



The family would like to thank Dr. Guy De Wet of Salmon Arm, Dr. Phil Sigalet of Kamloops and the numerous medical staff that provided care for Joe during his illness.



Should family and friends desire, donations can be made in Joe's name to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.

A family service will be held at a later date.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 21, 2020

