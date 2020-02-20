Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joey Lee Ressler. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joey Lee Ressler of Clearwater, BC, on February 5, 2020, at 39 years of age.



Joey is survived by his mother April Mitchell (Rodd) of Edson, AB, father Mark Ressler (Char) of Manning, AB, children Joey Taylor Ressler of Clearwater, BC, Justice Lee Ressler of Clearwater, BC, and Alix Emily Edith Ressler of Clearwater, BC. Also left to cherish Joey's memory are his sisters Dawn Ressler of Edson, AB, and Jeri Mitchell (Keith) of Edson, AB, niece Haley Mitchell, nephew Connor Mitchell, as well as numerous cousins, relatives and friends.



Joey is predeceased by his grandparents Adam Ressler (May 25, 2011) and Emily Ressler (March 28, 2014) and Victor Houle (May 2, 2013).



A Celebration of Life for Joey will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 259, 257 Glen Road, Clearwater, BC, V0E 1N2.



Donations in Joey's memory may be made at any CIBC to the Trust Fund of the children of Joey Ressler.



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joey Lee Ressler of Clearwater, BC, on February 5, 2020, at 39 years of age.Joey is survived by his mother April Mitchell (Rodd) of Edson, AB, father Mark Ressler (Char) of Manning, AB, children Joey Taylor Ressler of Clearwater, BC, Justice Lee Ressler of Clearwater, BC, and Alix Emily Edith Ressler of Clearwater, BC. Also left to cherish Joey's memory are his sisters Dawn Ressler of Edson, AB, and Jeri Mitchell (Keith) of Edson, AB, niece Haley Mitchell, nephew Connor Mitchell, as well as numerous cousins, relatives and friends.Joey is predeceased by his grandparents Adam Ressler (May 25, 2011) and Emily Ressler (March 28, 2014) and Victor Houle (May 2, 2013).A Celebration of Life for Joey will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 259, 257 Glen Road, Clearwater, BC, V0E 1N2.Donations in Joey's memory may be made at any CIBC to the Trust Fund of the children of Joey Ressler.Condolences may be expressed to thefamily from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020

