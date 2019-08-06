Johanna "Anne" Campmans passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2019 with her children by her side.
Anne was born in the Netherlands in 1924 and immigrated to Canada with her husband Marinus in 1953. Together they raised four children and built a good life.She was a woman of great faith, loving, kind and patient but also strong and determined.
She will be missed by all.
Anne was predeceased by her husband Marinus and her children Ria and Ted and many of her siblings. She is survived by her children John (Cathy), Peter (Alaine), Rita (Marcel), her grandchildren Aimee (Cody), Julie (Nick), Matthew, Ria, Sylvia (John), Lyne (Remi), Lucy (Eric) and her great-grandchildren William, Oakley, Johanna, Faryn, Cole, Emily, Michel, Matthew, Lucas and Aidan and her sister Mieni and numerous nieces and nephews.
Prayers will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 635 Tranquille Road. The Reverend Father Vijay Martin OCD will celebrate the Funeral Mass in the church on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Should friends desire, donations to the Kamloops Food Bank would be appreciated in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 6, 2019