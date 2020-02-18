Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

John Armstrong, superlative human being, everyone's favourite uncle and resident died on February 13, 2020 at ninety-one years of age.



John worked hard his whole life as a logger, road construction worker, tire guy, and propane truck driver. He owned C&S Tire Shop in Williams Lake from 1961 to 1975. He then took his family on a year-long adventure to New Zealand and upon returning to Canada settled in Lac La Hache to live in the house he and his friends Kon and Dean built. Lac La Hache was where the fish beckoned summer and winter, and many great slalom skis were to be had on the lake. Dad's last move was to Kamloops where he carried out his retirement plan to serve the church. Dad's faith was everything to him, he took deep solace in the prayers and communion, and served his faith community to the best of his ability.



On Father's Day, John reflected on his life and declared that he was satisfied with it "by far". He said he had been lucky with family and friends. He was blessed with lifelong friends who together carried out many practical jokes, partied often and worked on many projects together including building two houses and rebuilding a sailboat.



Most of all John was kind and generous to all. He had a greeting for everyone and a deep well of dry British wit which left many never knowing if he was serious or not. He accepted his declining years with grace and ease that humbled us all.



John thought he was lucky with his life, and we thought we had won the lottery when we got our Dad!



He was predeceased by his wife Bernice, and is survived by his daughters June and Susan.



Prayers will be recited on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Kamloops, BC. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OLPH on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am.



Condolences may be expressed at: John Armstrong, superlative human being, everyone's favourite uncle and resident died on February 13, 2020 at ninety-one years of age.John worked hard his whole life as a logger, road construction worker, tire guy, and propane truck driver. He owned C&S Tire Shop in Williams Lake from 1961 to 1975. He then took his family on a year-long adventure to New Zealand and upon returning to Canada settled in Lac La Hache to live in the house he and his friends Kon and Dean built. Lac La Hache was where the fish beckoned summer and winter, and many great slalom skis were to be had on the lake. Dad's last move was to Kamloops where he carried out his retirement plan to serve the church. Dad's faith was everything to him, he took deep solace in the prayers and communion, and served his faith community to the best of his ability.On Father's Day, John reflected on his life and declared that he was satisfied with it "by far". He said he had been lucky with family and friends. He was blessed with lifelong friends who together carried out many practical jokes, partied often and worked on many projects together including building two houses and rebuilding a sailboat.Most of all John was kind and generous to all. He had a greeting for everyone and a deep well of dry British wit which left many never knowing if he was serious or not. He accepted his declining years with grace and ease that humbled us all.John thought he was lucky with his life, and we thought we had won the lottery when we got our Dad!He was predeceased by his wife Bernice, and is survived by his daughters June and Susan.Prayers will be recited on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Kamloops, BC. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OLPH on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am.Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close