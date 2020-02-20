Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Fossett. View Sign Obituary

John was born on July 26, 1927 in Kamloops, BC, and raised in a CP Rail section house at Pritchard, BC. As a young man, when WWII in Europe was ending in 1945, John volunteered for the Pacific Force.



His postings included Internment camp #132 Medicine Hat, AB; Field Experimental Station Suffield, AB; Currie Barracks, Calgary, AB where he was posted to the PPCLI; Rivers MB. where he was awarded his paratrooper wings; The Royal Canadian school of Infantry at Camp Borden, ON. where he was an instructor (and where he met his wife Connie), and Germany where he served as a peace keeper. John was released as a sergeant in 1954, returning to Kamloops he was employed by the Navy Ammunition Dump, and later BC Corrections, in Kamloops from 1964 to 1988, receiving the Corrections exemplary medal from the Governor General of Canada upon retirement John was strong in character and conviction, and he served and honoured his country.



John enjoyed his home, garden, family and friends. To his family he was gracious and respectful, to his friends he was loyal.



He was predeceased by his parents John and Dorothy Fossett, his sister Dorothy Gulliford (and later her husband Percy), his sister Edith Cavazzi, his brother-in-law Alder Comazzetto, his wife Connie, nephew Mark Gulliford and his brother Hugh Fossett.



John is survived, and lovingly remembered by his daughter Tamme' and son-in-law Tim Barzaghi, sister Jenny Comazzetto and family, sister-in-law Gwen Fossett and family, brother-in-law Mario Cavazzi and family, and niece Maureen Braun and family.



He passed in comfort, with dignity and in peace. The date was February 11th, the time was 11:11pm. He was 92 years old.



Fondly remember him as he was - no service by request.





