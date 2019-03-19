John was born in Sheffield, England on March 25, 1925 and passed on March 12, 2019.
|
He is survived by his loving wife Bernadette, sons Alan (Liz) and Peter, daughter Noreen (Rod), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
During the Second World War John served in the British Fleet Air Arm for four years. In 1957, he emmigrated to Canada with his family.
John was passionate about Ballroom dancing and he was an avid cyclist.
John will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
