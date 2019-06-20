Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

It is with sad hearts that John's family announces his passing on June 10, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital, in Kamloops, BC.



John was born in Yarrow on May 23, 1932 and raised on the family dairy farm in Sumas Prairie. He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara, parents Anna and John and brothers Alfred, Ervin and Dennis. He is survived by his children Glen, Mark and Kerrin, his wife Jean, her daughters Caroline and Carmen, seventeen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his siblings Ann, Dave and Les, their families and many friends.



He started his career in the coastal logging industry at an early age remaining with the same employer, Cattermole Timber, for many years. He arrived in the area which became MacKenzie in 1963 and logged the flood zones before the water came up behind the WAC Bennett Dam. John served on the District Council for five years and played an important role in planning MacKenzie. He was honoured when the regional government named a park in Mackenzie after him.



He was an avid athlete competing in fastball, skiing, gymnastic, hockey and golf. Most mornings he would meet his golf buddies in

The Dunes clubhouse for coffee and witty banter.



The family would like to thank the staff in the Cardiac Care Unit and on 7-North for the care John received over the last six weeks.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour Street, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation (cardiology fund) would be appreciated.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324

