It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John Bett on May 2, 2020 in Ponderosa Lodge. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John led a full and rich life for 86 years.
John was born in the home of his grandmother in Armley, Saskatchewan to Thomas and Grace (née Schiltroth). Along with his two sisters Vivian (Babe) and Bernice (Bunny), the family lived in Armley for another 2 years. In 1936, they moved to Flin Flon, Manitoba, where sister Elva was born. Living there until 1948, John was very active and involved in hockey and boxing. The family left for the mining town of Bralorne, British Columbia, where John, an excellent athlete, continued with hockey, curling, hunting, and his love of the outdoors. Attending school in Bralorne, John met the love of his life, high school sweetheart, Lois Jackson.
After graduation, John worked in Chilliwack with family for a short time. From there, he and his best friend Don Osborne, spent a summer working on the Hope-Agassiz Highway. Then back to Bralorne, where John began his career with BC Tel which spanned 36 years until his retirement in 1991.
In 1956, John and Lois married and began their life together in Kamloops. In 1962, they bought their beloved farm in Barnhartvale and began to build. Son David was born in 1960, followed by son Brian in 1965. The following years were rich and filled with music, raising race horses, hand turning his hay, and he was a founding member of the Pine Tree Riding Club. They spent their holidays at Little Gun Lake for canoeing, horseback trips to Spruce Lake, as well as singing songs with friends and family. Through it all, his family was the most important thing to John. He was generous to a fault with his time and attention and this made him the cornerstone of his grandchildren's lives.
John was predeceased by his parents Thomas Faulkner Bett in 2003, Grace Viola Schiltroth in 1985 and his sister Bunny in 1995. He is survived by his wife Lois of 64 years, his sons David (Donna) and Brian (Linda), grandchildren Daina (Bill), John (Maria), Lindsay (Mathew), Ashley, and Courtney (Saik), great-grandchildren Lukas and Ava Bischoff; Layne, Lexi, Lia, and Lydia Bett; also Ziyan Bett as well as John's sisters Vivian "Babe" Evans of Flin Flon, Elva Craig of Maple Ridge, and Louise Lakusta of Fort St. James in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The Bett family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Ponderosa Lodge who so lovingly cared for John during his journey through the "Long Goodbye." Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Maybee, Dr. Adamarie Steyn, Holly (Mental Health), and Shirley Shanks (Ponderosa). Their kindness and dedication made everything so much easier for both John and Lois.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
If friends desire, donations may be made in John's name to the Alzheimer's Society or the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.
Condolences may be mailed to Lois Bett at 321-3300 Valleyview Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 0G9.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
John was born in the home of his grandmother in Armley, Saskatchewan to Thomas and Grace (née Schiltroth). Along with his two sisters Vivian (Babe) and Bernice (Bunny), the family lived in Armley for another 2 years. In 1936, they moved to Flin Flon, Manitoba, where sister Elva was born. Living there until 1948, John was very active and involved in hockey and boxing. The family left for the mining town of Bralorne, British Columbia, where John, an excellent athlete, continued with hockey, curling, hunting, and his love of the outdoors. Attending school in Bralorne, John met the love of his life, high school sweetheart, Lois Jackson.
After graduation, John worked in Chilliwack with family for a short time. From there, he and his best friend Don Osborne, spent a summer working on the Hope-Agassiz Highway. Then back to Bralorne, where John began his career with BC Tel which spanned 36 years until his retirement in 1991.
In 1956, John and Lois married and began their life together in Kamloops. In 1962, they bought their beloved farm in Barnhartvale and began to build. Son David was born in 1960, followed by son Brian in 1965. The following years were rich and filled with music, raising race horses, hand turning his hay, and he was a founding member of the Pine Tree Riding Club. They spent their holidays at Little Gun Lake for canoeing, horseback trips to Spruce Lake, as well as singing songs with friends and family. Through it all, his family was the most important thing to John. He was generous to a fault with his time and attention and this made him the cornerstone of his grandchildren's lives.
John was predeceased by his parents Thomas Faulkner Bett in 2003, Grace Viola Schiltroth in 1985 and his sister Bunny in 1995. He is survived by his wife Lois of 64 years, his sons David (Donna) and Brian (Linda), grandchildren Daina (Bill), John (Maria), Lindsay (Mathew), Ashley, and Courtney (Saik), great-grandchildren Lukas and Ava Bischoff; Layne, Lexi, Lia, and Lydia Bett; also Ziyan Bett as well as John's sisters Vivian "Babe" Evans of Flin Flon, Elva Craig of Maple Ridge, and Louise Lakusta of Fort St. James in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The Bett family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Ponderosa Lodge who so lovingly cared for John during his journey through the "Long Goodbye." Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Maybee, Dr. Adamarie Steyn, Holly (Mental Health), and Shirley Shanks (Ponderosa). Their kindness and dedication made everything so much easier for both John and Lois.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
If friends desire, donations may be made in John's name to the Alzheimer's Society or the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.
Condolences may be mailed to Lois Bett at 321-3300 Valleyview Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 0G9.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 19 to May 20, 2020.