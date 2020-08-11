The family of John Eric Morris of Kamloops, British Columbia is saddened to announce John passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 58.



John is lovingly remembered by his sister Kimberly Morris, brother-in-law Mark Bertrand, his nephew Barry Morris Collens and niece Jacklyn Louise Collens.



John will be deeply missed by his many friends and all his work colleagues at Inland Kenworth.



Anyone who knew John knew that he enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping, exploring wild Canada. John never felt the need to try to find himself because he was so good at just being who he was; a wonderful brother, a true friend, a diligent co-worker and a generous loving man.



A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store