John took his last breath and went to be with his Lord on June 10, 2020.
Born in Coalisland, Northern Ireland, John immigrated to Canada with his parents and siblings to homestead in Paradise Valley, AB in 1930. The family of thirteen was particularly hit hard by the depression and the death of his father, two years after their arrival in Canada. The family eventually settled in Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan. John enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a pilot in World War II, flying combat missions in the European theatre. After returning to Canada in 1945, John returned to farming and other business ventures.
John married Rita in 1958 and they had eight children while living in Indian Head, SK. Like his father thirty years before, he felt that there were better opportunities for his family out West so they relocated to BC in 1974 and lived in various cities in the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan. He was active as a trustee in the Catholic School system and was a strong promoter of Catholic education. John was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion and Knights of Columbus. In retirement, he began pursuing an interest in thoroughbred horse racing. This hobby became a passion that turned into a three-decade adventure, successfully breeding, training, and racing horses at tracks throughout Western Canada and various locations south of the border. He also enjoyed playing cards, socializing with friends, travelling, and watching his family grow, being blessed with many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Predeceased by his parents, Mary Jane and John, his sisters Margaret, Anne, Bridgit, Molly and Kay along with his brothers Peter, Owen and Joe. John is survived by his sisters Helen and Teresa.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita, and their children John (Karen), Shannon (Rick), Carleen (Myles), Shawn (Carrie), Sheila, Tim (Lori), Nancy (Andy) and Daune (Neil). He will be sadly missed all, including his grandchildren (Brenda, Arlee, Alanna, Kara, Courtney, Caileigh, John, Brendan, Teresa, Michael, Sophie, Erin, Gracie and Matilda) and eight great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the nursing staff at Gemstone Centre, who went above and beyond in their care of John in his final years.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a family Funeral Mass on July 2, 2020. At a later date, John will be interred in Qu'Appelle, SK where he will be laid to rest beside his Mother.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.