Born John Frederick Dunlop to John and Rosella Dunlop, everybody knew him as Jack. He was raised in Kamloops, where he fell head over heels for his wife, Wendy. Jack and Wendy met on a day spent at Riverside Park with mutual friends. Jack playfully tossed Wendy in the river, and unbeknownst to him, she could not swim! He rescued her, becoming her hero, and so their story began. Not long after, the couple had their children, Haleen, John and Andrew. Jack lived by the notion that you "have to hold on to your kids," making a point to hug them each day, ask, "did I tell you how much I love you today?"Jack was a businessman through and through. He started his first business at the age of 5, renting comic books to his friends. Jack was one to dive into any business venture he could, but the two most significant to him and his family were Automart in Kamloops and Neville Crosby in Vancouver. Jack's lifetime business associate Bob has also been a valued friend to the entire family.In his younger years, you would have found Jack riding his bike up to Paul Lake with his lifelong friends, Bill, Frank and Dave. They built multiple cabins at the lake and the group carried much of the supplies they needed all the way there on their bikes.Jack had a reputation for helping anyone in need, whether a neighbour, organization, or fellow small business owner. He volunteered with the Kamloops Lions Club, Rotary Clubs of Kamloops and Vancouver, the YWCA, the Kerrisdale Lawn Bowling Club, the Vancouver Curling Club, and the United Church's Camp Grafton. He was also integral in keeping the Kamloops Wildlife Park afloat during hard financial times.An original member of the Kamloops Rube band, Jack enjoyed playing his trombone and marching in many different bands. He frequently reminisced about his trip to Holland with the BC Regimental Band to commemorate Canada's contribution to the liberation of Holland after WWII.Never a guy to shy away from a good meal, Jack loved milkshakes, malts, and trips to Wendy's for a chocolate frosty with his wife, Wendy. He will be greatly missed at family meals by: his wife of 62 years, Wendy; his daughter Haleen Johnston (Ian), sons John (Gina), and Andrew (Lisa); his granddaughters Sarah Johnston Giuliany (Ryan), Genevieve Johnston Simpson (John), and Abby Dunlop; and his great grandson Kieran Giuliany. Jack also leaves his sister Marianne Parlee (Arnold) and nephew Michael.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation BC, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.A family interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at: