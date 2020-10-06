John's family is deeply grieved to say that our youngest brother died peacefully on September 29, 2020.



John was born June 9, 1964 in Victoria, BC to Dennis and Jean Conibear (deceased): the last of their six children. From birth he enjoyed a very special place in the family and was cherished all his life. He is survived by his brothers Roy, Bert and Crag, and sisters Celia Hudson and Alice Wright and their families. His niece Leanne Sharpe and her husband Robert had consistent contact which he greatly appreciated. Also dearly loved by our wonderful Aunt Trudy (Byers) and his cousin Janis (Stewart) of Victoria, BC. Two very special men, James (Jamie) Piper steadfastly and generously supported John for many years like another brother with regular contact and correspondence; and Dave Vanderwolf a good and long time friend, will miss John's company.



As a young tradesman in his 20's, John was diagnosed with schizophrenia. As it happens he persevered bravely and sometimes even heroically to attain a full life that included many friends and independence on his own terms. He had a great deal of help and love from his family; and also from so many dedicated support workers within the Kamloops mental health community.



John was regarded by most who knew him as a warm, considerate and gentle man taking pleasure in being able to give of himself and think so often of others. We will always love him so very much and though we are heartbroken, we are comforted knowing that he is at peace.



...I go and lie down where the wood drake

rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.

I come into the peace of wild things

who do not tax their lives with forethought

of grief. I come into the presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-blind stars

waiting with their light. For a time

I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

Wendell Berry

