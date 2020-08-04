On the morning of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in his room at Villa Carital, a Senior Care Community, in Vancouver, BC, John Bianchin passed away peacefully at the age of 100.



Predeceased by his beloved wife, Caroline, and her parents John and Helen Maki, and his parents Pasquale and Anni Bianchin, siblings Antonio, Virginia (Ernest) and Gildo (Emma), brother-in-law John Weisbeck.



He is lovingly remembered by his sister Mary, children Regina (Gregory), Michael (Pamela), Raymond (Akemi), Stephen and Angela, grandchildren Jessica (Scott), Isabella, Grace and Noah, sisters-in-law June, Helen, Norah, and Judy (Dan) and many nieces and nephews.



Born on July 12, 1920, in Rose Hill, Kamloops, BC, John spent his childhood helping on the family farm where his passion for wildlife and nature began. He always found joy tending to his garden, his flowers, and his immaculate lawn. He had immense respect for the beauty of nature and animals; his fondness for wild mustangs never dissipating.



John was a proud veteran who served in World War II in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.



He met Caroline while both were working at a sawmill in Kamloops, he as a planer foreman. Married in 1951, they moved to a house on Columbia Street next to his parents before relocating and ultimately settling in Valleyview on Sunset Drive where for the next 30 years they raised their children. John gathered an immeasurable number of cherished family memories at this home and under the willow tree. Married for sixty-five years John felt himself blessed and fortunate to have experienced so many milestones side by side, hand in hand with the love of his life.



He had a hardworking, lively spirit and always remained youthful for his age. In the latter part of his years John took on a position working in the yard at a building supplies store where he retired at the age of 75. John and Carol moved from Kamloops to Vancouver when he was 88 years where they lived out their final years.



John was a kind, honest, family-oriented man who took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. His room at Villa Carital displayed hundreds of photos of family, loved ones, and favourite memories. He enjoyed making photo collages. Goal driven; he always set out in search of the next milestone he wanted to witness. On July 12, 2020, John achieved his final goal of celebrating his 100th birthday, surrounded by family. He was extremely appreciative of the many cards, flowers and well wishes he received.



A funeral liturgy will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2797 Sunset Drive, Kamloops, BC. Covid restrictions will apply. Please contact 1-604-786-5792 to reserve a place at the liturgy.



The family extends our appreciation to the staff at Villa Carital for the years of wonderful support and care they have provided. Thank you for always making John feel at home.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of John can be made to Villa Carital.

