With profound sadness we announce the passing of John Hales on October 17, 2019 at the age of 75 after a brief fight with cancer.



He is survived by his wife Carolynne of 55 years, his son John Gordon (Judie), grandsons Riley (Shea), Ben (Karli), great grandchildren Jacob, Olivia and Nash, his brother-in-law Nickolas (Connie), sister-in-law Cindy Lee (Barry), nephew Andrew, nieces Amy and Deanna, great-niece Sophie.



Predeceased by Father Jack, Mother Versal, cousin Billy, brother-in-law Brian, mother-in-law Violet, father-in-law Nickolas Proach.



John was born in Weston, Ontario and grew up in Markham, Ontario. John started working for Volkswagen Canada in 1963 where he met the love of his life Carolynne. They were married July 31, 1964. The couple moved from Toronto to Edmonton where their son was born in 1965.



The family moved to Surrey, BC in 1969 where he worked selling prefabricated homes. Then off to Williams Lake where John started working for the Department of Highways in October of 1972 as snowplow driver, he then went on to be a burner truck operator. He was then promoted to foreman of the bridge inspection unit until it was privatized in 1989. John then went into business with his son John driving long haul from BC to Ontario.



John retired in 2005, settling in Kamloops in 2014 to be closer to family. John and Carolynne enjoyed retirement to the fullest, travelling around Canada and the United States in their motorhome together with their five dogs.



John will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the home of John and Judie Hales.



