May 18, 1926 - June 14, 2019
"Show me the way to go home"
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
John passed quietly at the Overlander Trinity Centre on Friday morning at 3:00 am. John was 93 years young and had a full wonderful life with his wife of nearly 72 at his side to the very end.
He is survived by his wife June and four children Bruce, Esther, Sherry and Tracy. Plus eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Hospice Center for their loving care of John.
Cremation will take place and as requested no service will be held.
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019