In Loving Memory of John Kolody
November 23, 1933 – April 13, 2019
On the eve of Saturday, April 13, 2019, John Kolody passed away peacefully at Overlander Care Centre with his family by his side. His year long battle with brain cancer was over.
He will be missed by his dearly beloved wife Mildred, of 60 years, sons Brian of Kelowna and Dale (Sarah) of Hobart, Tasmania and sisters Veronka (Pete) Shymchuk of Iron River, AB and Alice Shayka of Edmonton. Fondly remembering John are sisters-in-law Greta (Victor) Ringuette, Jeannette Raby, and Carol (Louis) Frechette, brothers-in-law Andre (Gloria) Balla and Peter (Marj) Balla, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his loving daughter Brenda Fairbank (née Kolody) in 2006.
The Funeral Mass and reception will be held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 109 Tranquille Rd., Kamloops at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Celebrant, Father Andrzej Wasylinko.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations to the BC in John's name would be appreciated.
We wish to thank the staff of 4N, RIH, and Overlander Evergreen for the excellent care and kindness shown to us during John's short stay.
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 2, 2019