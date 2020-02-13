Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Leonard. View Sign Obituary

John Leonard of Kamloops died January 22, 2020 at Kelowna General Hospital, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, son of Dave and Mary Leonard.



He is survived by his three sons Jack, Jason and Peter and his daughter Naomi. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



John's main passion in life was helping others who were suffering with addictions, and he used his amazing abilities with growing produce, mainly tomatoes and cucumbers to reach out and touch other people's lives by sharing what he had and listening to their stories. His involvement with the AA program changed many people's lives. He loved his grandkids and his main goal in his later years of life was to see his kids live in harmony.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Moccasin Square Gardens, 357 - 345 Chief Alex Thomas Way, Kamloops, BC.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

