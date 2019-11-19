It is with sadness that we announce the passing of John Lion. Born on September 20, 1926 in Lazdijai, Lithuania, John immigrated to Canada on August 5, 1937. The family settled a farm near Mac Gregor, Manitoba, where John lived with his parents and brother Victor until he decided to make a life on his own. He found his way to Toronto where he met the love of his life Anne (Annie) Cutler. John and Anne eventually moved to Marathon, Ontario where he worked as a welder. In 1965, John and his family moved west to Kamloops, where he worked at the brand new Weyerhaeuser pulp mill, making many friends. Eventually, John moved on to construction work until his retirement.
Left to remember John are his wife Anne (Annie), his sons Jim (Liz), and Rob (Cyndi), grandchildren Kyle (Nicolle), Robert (Christine), and Jason, along with great-granddaughters Maddi and Cora.
John is predeceased by his parents Paul and Julie Liaukevicius, his brother Vic, and granddaughter Julianne.
No service or flowers at his request, however an informal celebration will be held in the Oak Room at Cottonwood Manor, 730 Cottonwood Avenue at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Rest in peace dad.
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 19, 2019