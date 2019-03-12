Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael (Mike) Grosskurth. View Sign

March 5, 1939 - February 19, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mike Grosskurth.



Mike was born in Ontario and grew up in Brampton. After high school, he worked for Ontario Hydro One for eight years. He then moved on to working for an aviation company for the next 24 years, specializing on the wing production line.



Mike moved from Ontario to Salmon Arm to start his second career as a barber. He lived and worked in Salmon Arm for 22 years before retiring to Kamloops.



While living in Kamloops, Mike answered God's call and became an active member of the local Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was also involved in the community, volunteering with various charity groups, most notably the then New Life Mission. Mike was active in the Church and the Mission until personal health issues limited his ability to participate but he never lost his passion for them.



Mike was predeceased by his parents, brother, wife and daughter.



He leaves behind a church family who will miss him dearly but look forward to seeing him again when Christ returns.



There will be a Memorial Service for Mike at the Kamloops Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Drive, Kamloops on Sunday,

Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 12, 2019

