John Morgan Sheremeta, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020 after a brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis.



John, known by most as Morgan, was born June 12, 1938, in Lamont, Alberta, to John and Gladys (Morgan) Sheremeta. His father was an airplane mechanic and his mother was a nurse and together had another son and a daughter, all 5 years apart. Morgan was an athletic boy who loved basketball, hockey and football, and was very active with Boy Scouts.



Morgan met his wife Ethel in beautiful Lake Louise in 1960 where he was working as a surveyor for the Ministry of Highways, and she was working as a waitress at the hotel at Wapta Lodge. That began a wonderful adventurous life, raising two children first near Radium, then Valemount and then in Kamloops. They moved throughout the province, with Morgan building a long career, helping to make the network of highways that we now take for granted. In 1965 they moved to Valemount to begin work on the Yellowhead Highway. In 1975, it was off to Kamloops to work on the Overlander Bridge, followed by many other projects in the surrounding area. In 1983 he began construction on the Coquihalla Highway, and continued his work as a project supervisor until his retirement in 2002.



In retirement, Morgan enjoyed golf, curling and being surrounded by family and friends. He loved to problem solve and used his skills to build many things that fill our homes now with memories.



He is survived by his wife Ethel, son Robin (Clare) Sheremeta, daughter Roxann (Jeff) Morpak, brother Joseph (Barb) Sheremeta, his sister Margaret (Dave) Jones, nephews Joel, Michael and family, Chris, niece Jennifer and family, granddaughters Demi (Kyle) Prive, Lillian and Danika Morpak and grandson Tanner Sheremeta. Recently Demi and Kyle added great-grandsons Quinn and Dax.



Due to the current restrictions, a small private burial has already been held. In lieu of flowers, please support your local hospice. Thanks to all the many caregivers, friends and neighbours that helped to make Morgan's last days as comfortable as was possible, especially to Dr. Wiltshire and Christine.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com





