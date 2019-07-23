Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Oscar Denis. View Sign Obituary

April 11, 1941 - July 4, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad John Oscar Denis.



Dad is survived by his daughter Renea (Tena), his son Steve (Lisa) and his adored granddaughters Rachel and Rylie. Also left to mourn are his brothers Jim, Albert (Mary), Bernie, Gerry, Dave (Freida) and his sisters Marie (Joe), Lucy and Betty, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by mom (Edna Marlene) and his parents Matthew and Theresa.



Dad was a very soft spoken, kind and gentle soul. Before mom passed they spent their time together traveling, working in their yard or changing something in the house. Dad spent the better part of his working life at Weyerhaeuser sawmill retiring in 2006. Dad was never the same after mom passed, so we take solace in knowing they are together again.



Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice home.



A Celebration of dad's Life will be held starting at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1224 Columbia Street, Kamloops.



You will always be in our hearts Dad.

