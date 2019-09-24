Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Hall. View Sign Obituary

John R. Hall of Burton, BC passed away at hospice surrounded by his family members on September 22, 2019 at 75 years of age.



He is survived by his mother Anna Hall of Kamloops, sisters Carol (Alec) Forbes and Barbara (Tex) Williams, brothers Melvin (Ellen) Hall and Norman (Linda) Hall, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



John was predeceased by his father Jesse W. Hall.



John was born in Nakusp on June 28, 1944. He lived his entire life in the East Arrow Park Burton area. His childhood was spent on the small family farm at E. Arrow Park. John attended school in Burton, W Arrow Park and Nakusp. His working career started at Robins Bros. Sawmill at Makinson, BC and then he went on to be a ferry operator at East Arrow Park until his retirement in 2009.



He was an active attender at the Full Gospel Church in Burton.



The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the Kamloops Full Gospel Tabernacle and friends who prayed for, visited and expressed their best wishes during his brief illness.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Burton Community Hall, Burton, BC with Dan Freeman officiating. An inurnment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

