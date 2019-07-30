Celebration of Life for John Richard Botrakoff
August 31, 1943 – November 25, 2018
John passed away peacefully after a strong fight with cancer.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years Elvina, his son Kevin (Trina), daughter Tammy (Phil), his pride and joy his two grandchildren Nathen and Ekaterina, numerous family and friends and his best friend of over 40 years Larry - friends forever.
John loved his curling even when he couldn't play anymore, he was a fixture at the curling club cheering on his curling buddies. He loved the game so much he would stay up late into the night and set his alarm for the early games on tv, sometimes only getting a few hours of sleep. He insisted that he had to watch it live and not recorded.
We will be having a Celebration of Life on August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at 8820 Pooley Road in Prince George, BC.
We hope you can come share some stories and laughs with the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 30, 2019