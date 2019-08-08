John Roderick Murchie

Rod left us on Friday, August 2, 2019 at age 74 after a brief battle with cancer.

He is survived by children Jennifer (Toronto, ON) and Colin (Port Coquitlam, BC), sister and brother-in-law Carol and Brian Casey (Penticton, BC), brother and sister-in-law Craig and Lynne Murchie (Langley, BC). He is predeceased by his sister Lynn.

A celebration of life is to held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the BC in Rod's honour.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 8, 2019
