Jack passed away on April 10, 2020 in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.He is survived by his sister Barbara Pollock (Rick); his brother Jeff Matychuk (Nancy); and his nieces Darby-Ann Pollock, Amy, Susan, and Grace Matychuk and his nephews Ben and Will Matychuk.Jack was predeceased by his father John Matychuk in 1978, his mother Charlotte Marion Matychuk in 2011, and his niece Keralyn Pollock in 1996.Jack spent many years working as a welder up north. During his time off he could be found in his garage always with a beer in one hand, and a cigarette in the other. His best pal Jakie was never far from his side.Jack will be missed by many, especially his best friend of 50 years Alfie Durante.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be put on hold until we can all hug again.