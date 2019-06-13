Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Tudor Crowe. View Sign Obituary

John Tudor Crowe died on June 8, 2019 surrounded by his family as we shared memories of amusing stories he had told us of his youth.



John was born on April 14, 1934 in Nottingham, England to Douglas Cormack Crowe and Elsie Sophia Catharina (née Eklund) Crowe. At school, he excelled at sports, especially swimming, water polo and rugby and first developed his love of language, art and learning.



John's young years were eventful and adventurous, beginning with a narrow escape from aerial bombings during WWII. On either side of the war, his mother took him on summer holidays to visit relatives in Sweden. Following school, John served with the Seaforth Highlanders in Scotland, West Germany and Egypt.



In 1956, John began his Canadian adventure in Nakina, a northern Ontario Hudson Bay Company fur trading post. The next year, he drove west, where he joined the BC Forest Service. In 1961, he skied at Tod Mountain in its first year of operation. That same year, he was fortunately based in Williams Lake, when another adventurous Brit, the young English girl Jean Calverley, sold him a ticket for a palomino pony at the stampede. In 1964, they married and began their life together in Victoria.



Work moved them to Prince George in 1965, where Catrina and Michael were born. Out went the racing TR7s and MGs; in came the Valiant station wagon. In 1967, the family moved to Kamloops, where John first worked with the then Department of Indian Affairs and later became a real estate appraiser. With Stephen's arrival in 1969, the family was complete. And the adventures became of the family-camping, sailing, swimming kind – usually on the Shuswap or Hornby Island – interspersed with trips to England and Sweden or road trips through the western US. The winters were busy with skiing, the unifying force of the family. John also stayed active as a Dallas volunteer firefighter.



For over 40 years, the family home was a warm, inviting house on the South Thompson River. John and Jean loved the home, not just for the views and the wildlife, but for the opportunities it gave them to host guests from around the world and throw dinners and parties in the garden for their large circle of wonderful, fun and caring friends, many of whom became part of our extended family.



Travel and adventure were an important part of John and Jean's life, including a trip of a life-time John made, sailing for three months across the South Pacific, and a six months European tour they made together in a VW van. Between John's on-going volunteer activities with the Rotary Club of Kamloops and their involvement with the informal Walkie Talkies hiking group, Sun Peak Antiques and Probus Club, their social circle and interests continued to expand in retirement: hiking and camping, golf, and skiing, always skiing. Even in early February, John was on the black diamond slopes of Sun Peaks.



John is survived by his wife and best friend Jean, his daughter Trina, his sons Michael (Susan Butland) and Stephen (Monica De) and his grandchildren Christopher and Sierra, of whom he couldn't have been more happy and proud. He leaves an uncle and cousins he was fond of in Sweden, England and the US. John was also close to Jean's English family, ten of whom joined us at Sun Peaks this past Christmas and made it a family holiday to remember.



We thank the many people who helped us through the whirl of John's short illness, particularly the truly outstanding and compassionate people at hospice, who made John's last days so comfortable and peaceful. And we especially thank Dr. Chip Bantock for his immense care, support and guidance to the entire family.



Please join us for a Celebration of John on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul Street, Kamloops.



