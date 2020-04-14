Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Walter Capon. View Sign Obituary

Less than a year ago you lost the love of your life Patricia and the loss broke your heart. Being without her was too hard to bear. Your smiles and your true happiness died with her. The past few months the physical pain you were going through broke our hearts. As much as it hurts to lose you we are glad you are no longer suffering. We were truly blessed to have kept you at home until the end and we know you heard us every time we told you that we loved you.



Dad was born in London England, a true cockney as he was born within the sound of Bow's bells. He survived a bout of diphtheria as a young child and was pretty sure that was why he wasn't as tall as any of his brothers! He also survived the war as a child evacuee and the emotional wounds he suffered would never heal. Fortunately for dad and his brothers, they were given a public (private school in the U.K.) education as a government 'experiment' to test the nature over nurture theory in regards to intelligence and learning ability. Dad went on to serve in the RAF but due to extreme air sickness he transferred his radio officer skills to the Merchant Navy. He apprenticed as an Electronics Technician with Marconi and that career took him to many parts of the world with wife and children in tow. Dad really enjoyed his time spent working on the Mid Canada (DEW) Line. After training in Streator, Illinois he did many years up north at Great Slave Lake and Great Whale River but did time at all of the locations before ending his stint at Hall Beach. Mom and dad met in 1955 and married in 1957 and had 62 wonderful years together.



Dad was pre-deceased by our mom Patricia only 10 1/2 months ago and by four of his siblings in England. Lovingly survived by his children Marina (Francis), Heather (Gerald), Denise, and John (Palma). He left a legacy of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He leaves four surviving siblings back in England.



Dad spent at least 30 years working on the genealogy of the Capon family and in fact became an expert who shared his findings with many organizations and other family members around the world. He loved 'pottering' in the garden with mom, family barbeques and holiday dinners, really enjoyed trips to the pool, and loved a good World War II debate. An avid reader of Roman history and Science Fiction we can only hope there is a great library on the other side. That, and awesome hiking trails so he and mom can enjoy them together again as they did in the past.



Many thanks to Dr. Smillie for the home visits and personal phone calls, to the RIH RN's and to all the care aides who made life just a little easier in his last months.



Cremation took place on March 20, 2020,

no service will be held.



"Together again"



