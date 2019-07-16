Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Weaver. View Sign Obituary

May 28, 1925 - June 6, 2019



In loving memory of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather John Weaver.



Praise God! He has been called home to Heaven to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, his Savior. As believers, we can look forward to seeing him again.



"Thou shalt guide me with Thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory. Whom have I in heaven but Thee? And there is none upon earth that I desire beside Thee. My flesh and my heart faileth; but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

Psalm 73: 24-26



The family would like to thank the Hamlets staff and in particular, the wonderful care aids and nurses of D2 for the compassion and friendship they gave to John during his stay there. The family would also like to express appreciation to Dr. Andrew Wynne for the excellent care he gave to John. Finally, the family is very grateful for the prayers and support given to them by the members of the Berean Baptist Church, along with many friends near and far.



If desired, memorial donations may be made to "Friends of Israel" ( www.foi.org ), which was an organization that was very dear to John's heart. Published in Kamloops This Week on July 16, 2019

