Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W.F. Matt. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John on October 26, 2019 with family by his side at Marjorie Willoughby Hospice. John was diagnosed with Bile duct cancer in August and suffered from a stroke three days before passing.



John William Frederick Matt was born to John and Lydia Matt on February 04,1943 in Lethbridge Alberta. He was the oldest of two children.



He is predeceased by his parents John Matt in 1975 and Lydia Matt in 1986, sister Connie Matt – Borysko 2006, first wife Claudia Reich (Mackie) 2013, son Jason Matt 2015 and grandson Jordan Apps 2006.



John is survived by his children Sandy Matt (Rob), John Matt (Candee) and Karyn Apps (Bruce), grandchildren Kevin and Michael Lavoie, Derek and Dustin Apps, Samantha Matt, Cole Matt, Brooklyn Forgie-Matt. Melissa and Sarah Tesolin, great-grandchildren Kalica, Kacoda, Kevin, Hunter, Nakita, Jagger, Tanner, Tylan, Jacyn, Kalli, Ashlyn and Carter.



John owned and operated Jaymat Auto for more than 30 years in Kamloops, BC. His lifetime work was a mechanic just like his dad. He also operated Little Mats of Matt out of the shop for quite a few years and at one time or another all his kids had a part in it too. In earlier years John hauled logs in Valemount and worked for Trimac and a few years before retiring he worked out of Alberta driving for Trican.



John was a big kid at heart. If you didn't know he was, you would always find him in front of the TV playing hockey with one of his boys or grandsons.



John loved to be outside and often you would find him loading up his fishing boat and "gone fishing" he would go. He never caught many fish, but he loved to try, and he spent many hours on the water and never gave up until it would get dark. He was very disappointed he couldn't go salmon fishing this year due to his health.



The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses on 7-North at RIH for all your wonderful care. Thank you to Dr. Kanji and Dr. Cornel Barnard for all your compassion you showed towards dad, it didn't go unnoticed. Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice we thank you for your compassion and understanding when our large family bombarded the house in dad's final hours. We appreciate all that was done for us.



There will be a private family celebration of life in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dad's memory can be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.



Rest Easy Dad, You've Gained Your Wings, We Know You're With Us Today, Tomorrow And Always. We Love You With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John on October 26, 2019 with family by his side at Marjorie Willoughby Hospice. John was diagnosed with Bile duct cancer in August and suffered from a stroke three days before passing.John William Frederick Matt was born to John and Lydia Matt on February 04,1943 in Lethbridge Alberta. He was the oldest of two children.He is predeceased by his parents John Matt in 1975 and Lydia Matt in 1986, sister Connie Matt – Borysko 2006, first wife Claudia Reich (Mackie) 2013, son Jason Matt 2015 and grandson Jordan Apps 2006.John is survived by his children Sandy Matt (Rob), John Matt (Candee) and Karyn Apps (Bruce), grandchildren Kevin and Michael Lavoie, Derek and Dustin Apps, Samantha Matt, Cole Matt, Brooklyn Forgie-Matt. Melissa and Sarah Tesolin, great-grandchildren Kalica, Kacoda, Kevin, Hunter, Nakita, Jagger, Tanner, Tylan, Jacyn, Kalli, Ashlyn and Carter.John owned and operated Jaymat Auto for more than 30 years in Kamloops, BC. His lifetime work was a mechanic just like his dad. He also operated Little Mats of Matt out of the shop for quite a few years and at one time or another all his kids had a part in it too. In earlier years John hauled logs in Valemount and worked for Trimac and a few years before retiring he worked out of Alberta driving for Trican.John was a big kid at heart. If you didn't know he was, you would always find him in front of the TV playing hockey with one of his boys or grandsons.John loved to be outside and often you would find him loading up his fishing boat and "gone fishing" he would go. He never caught many fish, but he loved to try, and he spent many hours on the water and never gave up until it would get dark. He was very disappointed he couldn't go salmon fishing this year due to his health.The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses on 7-North at RIH for all your wonderful care. Thank you to Dr. Kanji and Dr. Cornel Barnard for all your compassion you showed towards dad, it didn't go unnoticed. Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice we thank you for your compassion and understanding when our large family bombarded the house in dad's final hours. We appreciate all that was done for us.There will be a private family celebration of life in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dad's memory can be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.Rest Easy Dad, You've Gained Your Wings, We Know You're With Us Today, Tomorrow And Always. We Love You Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close