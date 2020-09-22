John McKinley, age 92, beloved husband of Joyce, peacefully passed away on September 11, 2020 in Kamloops. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on May 25, 1928.



While growing up, John and his sisters, Nettie and Miriam, moved to several Prairie towns where his parents pastored a number of Salvation Army churches (North Battleford, Flin Flon, Regina, Melfort, Drumheller). In his teen years the family moved to Vancouver where he graduated from high school. After living in the city for a few years he and the rest of the family moved to Winnipeg in 1948. He began working at the T. Eaton Company where he met Joyce. After two years of dating, they were married on July 7, 1951. They raised their two children, David and Brenda, in Winnipeg and continued to live in the city until they moved to Kamloops in 2010. During his years in Winnipeg, John held several management positions at Eaton's until he retired in 1988 after a 40-year career.



Throughout his years in Winnipeg, John was an active member in his Salvation Army church where he especially enjoyed playing in the band for church services. His quiet strength, warm smile, and a caring interest in people touched many lives. His support of various ministries reflected his concern that people would know Jesus Christ.



John enjoyed his retirement years with friends in Winnipeg biking, picking berries and playing cards. He and Joyce travelled throughout many areas of Canada and United States and made an international trip to the Philippines and Hong Kong. He enjoyed celebrating his 90th birthday at Thompson Rivers University with family and friends. John and Joyce celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on July 7 of this year. A month later, multiple myeloma cancer aggressively returned. The family is very thankful for the kind and loving staff at the Ridgepoint Residence over the last two years and most recently at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Home.



John is survived by his wife, Joyce; his two children, David (Laura) and Brenda (Grant); five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sisters Nettie (McBride) and Miriam (Merrett) and nieces and nephews. He is now with Jesus and we look forward to the day when we will see him in heaven with his Saviour.

