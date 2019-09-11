February 23,1999 - September 4,2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Jonathon Michael Anderson at Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 following a battle with testicular cancer. Jonathon was surrounded by his immediate family and girlfriend Talor when he passed. He is survived by his parents Derek and Tara Anderson, sister Elizabeth and brother Damian along with many extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Savona Community Hall on September 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Jonathon was a lover of life, never taking it too seriously and always spreading joy and laughter to the individuals he encountered. He loved all outdoor activities and spending time with the ones he loved. Our family wishes to send a special thanks to the medical professionals at the BC Cancer Agency and Kelowna General Hospital for their compassionate care.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019