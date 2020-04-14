The family of Joseph (Joe) A. E. Bierman are sad to announce his passing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 90.
Joe is survived by his wife Johanna (Hannie) to whom he was married for 63 years and his three children Diana Jules (husband Carey), Monica Harris (husband Glen), and Michael Bierman (wife Winette). Joe is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren (one great-grandchild preceded Joe to heaven).
Joe and Hannie immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1957 living in Vancouver before relocating the family to Kamloops in 1966. After retirement Joe moved to Vernon and then to South Surrey where he spent his final days.
Joe was active in Kamloops Minor Hockey for a number of years as a coach and as president of the Minor Hockey Association. Joe will be remembered for his public accounting practice in Kamloops and his service to the community through membership on numerous boards of charity organizations as well as the Royal Inland Hospital Board, and, his involvement in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Joe lived a life of honesty and integrity in his business dealings and his personal life.
Joe will be sorely missed by
all those who knew him.
