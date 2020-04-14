Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A.E. Bierman. View Sign Obituary

The family of Joseph (Joe) A. E. Bierman are sad to announce his passing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 90.



Joe is survived by his wife Johanna (Hannie) to whom he was married for 63 years and his three children Diana Jules (husband Carey), Monica Harris (husband Glen), and Michael Bierman (wife Winette). Joe is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren (one great-grandchild preceded Joe to heaven).



Joe and Hannie immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1957 living in Vancouver before relocating the family to Kamloops in 1966. After retirement Joe moved to Vernon and then to South Surrey where he spent his final days.



Joe was active in Kamloops Minor Hockey for a number of years as a coach and as president of the Minor Hockey Association. Joe will be remembered for his public accounting practice in Kamloops and his service to the community through membership on numerous boards of charity organizations as well as the Royal Inland Hospital Board, and, his involvement in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Joe lived a life of honesty and integrity in his business dealings and his personal life.



Joe will be sorely missed by

all those who knew him. The family of Joseph (Joe) A. E. Bierman are sad to announce his passing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 90.Joe is survived by his wife Johanna (Hannie) to whom he was married for 63 years and his three children Diana Jules (husband Carey), Monica Harris (husband Glen), and Michael Bierman (wife Winette). Joe is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren (one great-grandchild preceded Joe to heaven).Joe and Hannie immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1957 living in Vancouver before relocating the family to Kamloops in 1966. After retirement Joe moved to Vernon and then to South Surrey where he spent his final days.Joe was active in Kamloops Minor Hockey for a number of years as a coach and as president of the Minor Hockey Association. Joe will be remembered for his public accounting practice in Kamloops and his service to the community through membership on numerous boards of charity organizations as well as the Royal Inland Hospital Board, and, his involvement in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.Joe lived a life of honesty and integrity in his business dealings and his personal life.Joe will be sorely missed byall those who knew him. Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close