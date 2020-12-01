It is with a heavy heart the family of Joseph "John" Albert Gerald Maheux announce his passing on November 26, 2020 following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.



John attended UBC where he graduated with a degree in Commerce. John went on to join the RCMP in 1975 where he proudly served as a police officer for 30 years, many of them spent working in the Commercial Crime section involved in some high-profile investigations.



John retired in Surrey and moved to Kamloops where he loved to spend his days, making wine, fishing and up at the lake enjoying the natural beauty the outdoors brought. John enjoyed the phrase "it is what it is" and often shared his opinion whether you wanted to hear it or not. John was a fighter and was determined to "do something" for a better quality of life due to the cancer.



John will lovingly be remembered by his surviving mother, Dorian (94 years), wife and best friend of 50 years, Joanne, his two children Brigette (Glenn) and Jason and his two grandchildren Cole and Brock.



There will be no service at John's request. Any donations can be made to Cops for Cancer.

