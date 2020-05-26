Joseph Anthony Grybos
It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of Joseph Anthony Grybos. Joey was born on March 27, 1981 in Kamloops, BC and passed away at his home peacefully in Cherry Creek, BC.

Joseph is survived by his mother Nella (née Marrelli) Grybos and father Frank Grybos and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was pre-deceased by his younger brother and only sibling, Matthew in 2009. Growing up Joey was a very responsible older brother and took a lot of pride in looking out for Matthew. The loss of his brother affected him deeply and in a very personal way. Not only was Matthew his brother, he was also his best friend.

Joey was a loving and caring person to all that knew him. He was extremely handy and strong lad which made him able to tackle any job he was presented with. Joey was instrumental and took pride in helping his mother and younger brother in times of need.

A Celebration of Joey's life will take place at a later date due to Covid-19 circumstances.

Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
