Joseph Broderick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sadness and serenity we announce the passing of Joseph Broderick on May 17, 2020 at the Kamloops Hospice with family by his side.

Predeceased by his wife Jean and brother Tony (Joan), he leaves behind his sister Clara (Richard), brother John (Betty), many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joe was born in Adlescici, Yugoslavia on January 11, 1925 to Joseph and Katarina Broderick. He came to Canada with his mother to join his father in l937 where he grew up on the farm in Dome Creek, BC. Joe enlisted in the Second World War and volunteered in the Korean War. When discharged he hired on with CN Rail.

He met his wife Jean Davoren, and married in l948 in Kamloops. They moved back to Dome Creek for one year where he worked as a logger. Joe and Jean moved to Kamloops where Joe bought a dump truck and delivered coal and sawdust to homes. Joe then hired on with the Ministry of Highways and eventually became a supervisor of Road Maintenance starting in Birch Island, on to Barriere and finally Savona where he took early retirement.
HN
After Joe's wife passed, he was a longtime resident of The Shores Retirement Residence in Kamloops. In his last months, Joe was very well looked after by Maureen, Karen and his caregivers. A heartfelt thanks to Lindsay for the care Joe received while at the Kamloops Hospice House.

A memorial will be held in Kamloops when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House.

Arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services, Kamloops, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family at: drakecremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved