With sadness and serenity we announce the passing of Joseph Broderick on May 17, 2020 at the Kamloops Hospice with family by his side.
Predeceased by his wife Jean and brother Tony (Joan), he leaves behind his sister Clara (Richard), brother John (Betty), many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Joe was born in Adlescici, Yugoslavia on January 11, 1925 to Joseph and Katarina Broderick. He came to Canada with his mother to join his father in l937 where he grew up on the farm in Dome Creek, BC. Joe enlisted in the Second World War and volunteered in the Korean War. When discharged he hired on with CN Rail.
He met his wife Jean Davoren, and married in l948 in Kamloops. They moved back to Dome Creek for one year where he worked as a logger. Joe and Jean moved to Kamloops where Joe bought a dump truck and delivered coal and sawdust to homes. Joe then hired on with the Ministry of Highways and eventually became a supervisor of Road Maintenance starting in Birch Island, on to Barriere and finally Savona where he took early retirement.
After Joe's wife passed, he was a longtime resident of The Shores Retirement Residence in Kamloops. In his last months, Joe was very well looked after by Maureen, Karen and his caregivers. A heartfelt thanks to Lindsay for the care Joe received while at the Kamloops Hospice House.
A memorial will be held in Kamloops when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House.
Arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services, Kamloops, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family at: drakecremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.