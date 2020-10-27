1/1
Joseph Cormac "Joe" Baxter
1939-2020
It is with tender hearts and that we announce the passing of Joseph Cormac ("Joe") Baxter on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at long term care home, Haro Park, Vancouver, BC, age 81.

Survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years Ila Lee (née Holdright), also a resident at Haro Park and by his children Christopher and Janet (m. Keith). He also leaves behind his brothers Brian (m. Doreen), and Michael and is predeceased by sisters Patricia and Cathy-Ann, and son in-law Keith (Provost).

Born in 1939, in Maitland Bridge, Nova Scotia, Joe received a B.PhysEd in 1962 from the University of New Brunswick, and a M.Ed in 1983 from St Mary's. He started his teaching career in NS before moving west to Kamloops, BC where he taught until retiring in 1999, and moved to Vancouver, BC in 2001.

Joe is greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

To leave condolences for the family and memories about Joe please visit: https://www.myalternatives.ca/vancouver/
obituaries/2020-baxter-joseph-cormac-joe

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
