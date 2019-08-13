Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Dale Haller. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

Joseph Dale Haller of Merritt, BC passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the age of 57 years after a lengthy illness. He was lovingly surrounded by family.



Dale was born in Merritt, BC. He started working for Tolko in 1989 and received a 30 year pin. Dale enjoyed researching philosophical teachings. He was very artistic and dreamed of a world where knowledge was shared freely. Dale had a quick wit even in his most painful moments.



He is survived by many family members and friends. His siblings Roger (Joni) Haller of Monroe, Washington, Doug (Tracy Elaschuk) Haller of Clinton, Audrey (Paul Donohie) Haller of Kamloops, Greg (Wendy Hawes) Haller of Victoria, Shirley (Harold) Turner of Pritchard and Lyle Haller of Merritt, his daughter Annika Steffl and grandson Jacob.



Also missing Dale are dozens of surviving nephews, nieces and cousins who are particularly close in the Haller family.



Dale is preceded in death by parents Lester David Haller and Lillian Donna Haller, as well as his brother in the Netherlands, Rudolf August Haller.



The family of Joseph Dale Haller wishes to thank the friends and relatives who visited, sent messages or called him in his last days. He felt so loved and blessed. We would also like to thank the staff of Kamloops RIH in the emergency unit, the ICU and 7-North for their care and kindnesses to Dale and family during his lengthy stay.



The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Turner Ranch in Pritchard, BC at 2:00 pm.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



