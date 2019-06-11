Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Edward (Joe) Long. View Sign Obituary

Joseph (Joe) Edward Long of Kamloops, BC passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 82.



Born in Battleford, SK, he was the son of the late Joseph Augustine and Doris (Cave).



Joe was passionate about golfing and was always happy to be out on the green. He also had a love of hockey and would often be found yelling at the referees on the TV during playoff season.



Joe is survived by his wife Kathleen and his children Garth (Lisa) James, Dwayne, Perry (Anna), Kelly (Lisa), and Charlene (Rene). He treasured the moments with his grandchildren especially the time he was able to spend with Bella and Kaylea.



Special thanks to all of the staff at Royal Inland Hospital 5-South for their care and support.





At Joe's request there will be no service.



The family has asked that any donations be made to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, 311 Columbia St., Kamloops, BC V2C 2T1.

