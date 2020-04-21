Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Hunka. View Sign Obituary

Joe was the second youngest of ten children born in Sniatyn, Alberta to parents Elias and Katherina Hunka.



Predeceased by his wife of 53 years Sophia in 2005, son Raymond in 1960 and all his siblings. Joe was the only sibling in his family to attend University.



Joe started working for Woodward's in 1954 as a janitor downtown Vancouver and retired in Kamloops 36 years later as the manager of shipping and receiving. Joe loved working at Woodward's. He volunteered many, many, many hours to barbeques at Douglas Lake Ranch, Woodward's sponsored rodeo's and Woodward's curling bonspiels which were all held annually.



Joe was very active in the community; he was a member of The Naturalist Club, Parks and Rec Club, MacArthur Island Project and Beautify Kamloops. Joe and Sophia both loved spending countless hours gardening in their yard, it was deemed the Mini Butchart Gardens.



He is survived by his three children Brenda (Craig) MacAlister, Karen (Curtis) Stone, Owen (Kimberly) Hunka; grandchildren Randy (Erin), Valerie (Jesse), Aidan, O.J. Jr. and Rory and one great-grandson Wyatt.



The family would like to thank the care aides, nurses and recreation staff of The Hamlets and Dr. Cribb for their exceptional care of their father.



