Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Klemens Perszon. View Sign Obituary

Joseph passed away on September 27, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital. He is survived by his brother Pawel, his sisters Marta and Monica and many nieces and nephews in Poland. Left to cherish his memory are his four children Richard (Gayle) Perszon, Edward (Joanne) Perszon, Ella (Don) Brown and Frances Perszon (Hardy Spitman). He is survived by ten grandchildren Martin Brown, Matthew Brown (Veronika), Steven Brown, (Jordin), Kurtis Brown, Jeanine (Clayton) Traudt, Christa Pattie (Neil) and Brynn Perszon (Matt), Sean (Elysha) Perszon, Josef Perszon and Michael Perszon. Joseph is also survived by nine great-grandchildren Tayior, Summer, Sophie, Jamie, Benton, Jacob, Mya, Noah and Haydn. Joseph cherished his relationship with Stephan, Arlene and Christine Marshall.



Born on January 4, 1926, as Jozef Klemens Perszon near Poblocie, Poland, he was the third of five children to Pawel and Paulina Perszon (Wohs). Joseph is predeceased by his wife Caroline in 2018, by his parents, his brother Francisek, his sister Helena, and his grandson Richard Brown.



Joseph grew up on the family farm and he attended school until grade 10, when Germany invaded Poland in 1940. He worked on a state farm under German occupation. At age 18, he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp and later to Neckzrgrech concentration camp. He endured much hardship. He was freed by American forces in April 1945, and treated in the Displace Persons Hospital in Heppenheim until February 1946. Joseph first trained as a Guard. He then became a Military Police Officer with the United States Army for four years.



Joseph met Caroline Rubicz in Schweinfort, Germany, while waiting for passage to Canada. Upon arriving in Canada on May 6, 1949, he was assigned to the Cleavely Ranch in Little Fort, BC and she to a tuberculosis sanatorium in Brandon, Manitoba. Caroline and Joseph married in Kamloops on January 19, 1952.



They lived at Trapp Lake (near Roche Lake) where Joseph was a faller for Frolek Lumber Co. for 7 years. In 1958, they purchased a farm in Rayleigh. Joseph worked as a lumber grader for Balco, then as a custodian for Rayleigh Elementary for 25 years. Caroline and Joseph faithfully attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Heffley Creek until 2015 and later at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Logan Lake. They lived with Ella and Don Brown until 2018. After Caroline's passing, Joseph resided at Kamloops Senior Active Care in Brocklehurst.



Joseph was an honest, humble, kind and hard -working man who was totally devoted to his family. He loved gardening and flowers, his milk cow Bossy and market garden. Joseph enjoyed fishing at Roche, Bleeker, and Jocko Lakes. He was a founding member of the Yellowhead Lions Club. Upon retirement, Joseph dove into making wood crafts. He enjoyed meeting people at the Northills flea market and at Christmas craft fairs. Joseph loved playing strategic games of crib.



Our family is grateful for the loving care provided to Joseph at Active Living Care and by the care aides in Logan Lake. We wish to thank Dr. Paul Dickinson for his care.



Vigil Prayers will be offered on October 10, 2019 at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church at 7:00 pm, 2826 Bank Road in Westsyde, Kamloops. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by on October 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney at 10:30 am.



On-line condolences may be expressed at Joseph passed away on September 27, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital. He is survived by his brother Pawel, his sisters Marta and Monica and many nieces and nephews in Poland. Left to cherish his memory are his four children Richard (Gayle) Perszon, Edward (Joanne) Perszon, Ella (Don) Brown and Frances Perszon (Hardy Spitman). He is survived by ten grandchildren Martin Brown, Matthew Brown (Veronika), Steven Brown, (Jordin), Kurtis Brown, Jeanine (Clayton) Traudt, Christa Pattie (Neil) and Brynn Perszon (Matt), Sean (Elysha) Perszon, Josef Perszon and Michael Perszon. Joseph is also survived by nine great-grandchildren Tayior, Summer, Sophie, Jamie, Benton, Jacob, Mya, Noah and Haydn. Joseph cherished his relationship with Stephan, Arlene and Christine Marshall.Born on January 4, 1926, as Jozef Klemens Perszon near Poblocie, Poland, he was the third of five children to Pawel and Paulina Perszon (Wohs). Joseph is predeceased by his wife Caroline in 2018, by his parents, his brother Francisek, his sister Helena, and his grandson Richard Brown.Joseph grew up on the family farm and he attended school until grade 10, when Germany invaded Poland in 1940. He worked on a state farm under German occupation. At age 18, he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp and later to Neckzrgrech concentration camp. He endured much hardship. He was freed by American forces in April 1945, and treated in the Displace Persons Hospital in Heppenheim until February 1946. Joseph first trained as a Guard. He then became a Military Police Officer with the United States Army for four years.Joseph met Caroline Rubicz in Schweinfort, Germany, while waiting for passage to Canada. Upon arriving in Canada on May 6, 1949, he was assigned to the Cleavely Ranch in Little Fort, BC and she to a tuberculosis sanatorium in Brandon, Manitoba. Caroline and Joseph married in Kamloops on January 19, 1952.They lived at Trapp Lake (near Roche Lake) where Joseph was a faller for Frolek Lumber Co. for 7 years. In 1958, they purchased a farm in Rayleigh. Joseph worked as a lumber grader for Balco, then as a custodian for Rayleigh Elementary for 25 years. Caroline and Joseph faithfully attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Heffley Creek until 2015 and later at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Logan Lake. They lived with Ella and Don Brown until 2018. After Caroline's passing, Joseph resided at Kamloops Senior Active Care in Brocklehurst.Joseph was an honest, humble, kind and hard -working man who was totally devoted to his family. He loved gardening and flowers, his milk cow Bossy and market garden. Joseph enjoyed fishing at Roche, Bleeker, and Jocko Lakes. He was a founding member of the Yellowhead Lions Club. Upon retirement, Joseph dove into making wood crafts. He enjoyed meeting people at the Northills flea market and at Christmas craft fairs. Joseph loved playing strategic games of crib.Our family is grateful for the loving care provided to Joseph at Active Living Care and by the care aides in Logan Lake. We wish to thank Dr. Paul Dickinson for his care.Vigil Prayers will be offered on October 10, 2019 at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church at 7:00 pm, 2826 Bank Road in Westsyde, Kamloops. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by on October 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney at 10:30 am.On-line condolences may be expressed at www.shoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close