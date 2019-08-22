February 1, 1938 – August 12, 2019
On August 12, 2019 Mr. Joseph "Aime" Klyne passed away peacefully at Chartwell Retirement Residence at the age of 81.
Survived by his loving daughter Linda Dawyduik (Jr. Minnabarriet), granddaughter Sherry Dawyduik (Brian Vlodder and Jaiden Dawyduik), brothers Raymond Klyne, Nelson Klyne and Ernest Klyne, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his father Julius Klyne, mother Alexina Klyne (née Lavalle), brothers Leonard Klyne and Jerry Klyne, sister Aurillia Heibert, step-sisters Eva Lavalle, Bernice Ducharme, Dora Lamirande and daughter Marnie Klyne (Jenn).
He was born on February 1, 1938 in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. Aime spent his early life living there until later re-locating to Kamloops, BC in the early 70s. Aime spent many hours golfing with good friends.
His absence with be greatly felt by all.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Schoening Funeral Service Chapel.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 22, 2019