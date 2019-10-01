Joseph William Campbell

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
OLPH
635 Tranquille Road
Kamloops, BC
Obituary

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Joseph William Campbell passed suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Kamloops at the age of 60.

Joseph is preceded in death by his mother Genevieve and survived by father Reginald, brothers Christian and Shawn, daughters Stephanie Campbell and CheyAnne Mingo and grandchild Emma.

Joseph will be missed.

A Church Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at OLPH, 635 Tranquille Rd, Kamloops, BC V2B 3H5. Parkview Community Centre, 500 McDonald Avenue, Kamloops, BC will be receiving family and friends at noon.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019
