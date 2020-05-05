Joe passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.Joe will forever be remembered by his brothers Harry Yanchuk (Janet), Gordon Yanchuk (Carmen), Robert Yanchuk (Robyn), nephew Travis Yanchuk (Eric), niece Stephanie Dupont (Mikel), niece Megan Yanchuk, nephew Christopher Yanchuk, great nephew Finnley Dupont, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Joe was predeceased by his father John Yanchuk, mother Janet Yanchuk, grandparents Harry and Mary Yanchuk, grandparents Jack and Mary Derraugh, cousin Daniel Kazakoff, cousin Jamie Boczek (née Derraugh) and cousin John Derraugh.Joe was born on April 27, 1962 in Kamloops where he lived his entire life. He was the second child of John and Janet, number two of four in total, all of whom were boys. Growing up Joe was very active in sports and very much a natural athlete. Hockey, fastball, and football were his team sports of choice and he excelled at all of them. He had the hockey skills of his father with the ability to both move the puck and hit, the size and strength of much older guys made him formidable on the football field, and an uncanny hand-eye coordination that allowed him to hit pitchers most guys his age couldn't touch ... and with power. He made water skiing at Uncle Joe's cabin in the summer look easy ... ripping it up on one ski like he'd been doing it for years ... when only his first or second summer on a slalom ski. For much of his life fishing was his passion. From starting off with Dad behind the house on the North Thompson to local lakes with Grandpa Harry, Joe very quickly had the bug. Joe enjoyed a slow troll when the fish were biting just as much as he did a warm summer evening with a cold beer and no fish ... just out on the water. But as a young man his rush was fast water and steelhead. The Thompson, the Skeena, Idiot Rock on the Bulkley River, and the Kispiox, Joe had the opportunity to fish them all ... with moderate success he would say. He once commented he was 20 to 30 years too late from the glory years of his grandfather, Harry Yanchuk, the "King of the Thompson."Joe was a loving brother, brother-in -law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. But most of all, Joe was a loving son. As Mom and Dad aged, becoming less mobile and homebound, Joe helped them retain their independence. He was their chauffer and personal shopper, allowing Dad to take advantage of the all-important weekly sales while ensuring that they both had much needed exercise and fresh air. As their conditions worsened and unable to live independently, both Mom and Dad moved into long term residential care. As long as Mom and Dad were in care, there was one constant, one daily occurrence with few exceptions, a visit from Joe. Sometimes longer than others, sometimes a quick drop-in, but rarely missed. Day after day, week after week, month after month.Joe was many things to many people ... if you were lucky enough to have Joe as a friend when the trouble started ... you always had backup ... solid backup. Friends come and go in life just like the seasons. But the one constant for Joe from start to finish, a friend when he really needed a friend, through thick and thin, was Mark. Much love and respect to MP.Joe will be dearly missed by all of us who loved and cared for him.Joe's last wish is to spend eternity as he loved to spend his summers, so his ashes will be spread at Copper Island on Shuswap Lake at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family at